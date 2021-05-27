BARBOURSVILLE — The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will sponsor a free drive-thru dinner for members of the community from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 29, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St. in Barboursville.
The dinner will consist of a burger, chips, potato salad, cookie and bottled water. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
This meal is made available by Mercy Village Church.
Participants are asked to wear a face mask. Guests will be asked to fill out a contact card before receiving bagged meal(s) for their household.
The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is a partnership of churches, organizations and volunteers serving free meals on the last Saturday of each month. Contact the organization by emailing greaterbarboursvilleoutreach@gmail.com or join its Facebook group for more information.