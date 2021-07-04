HUNTINGTON — Enslow Park Presbyterian Church will host a community-wide COVID-19 Memorial Service, “Grieving Our Losses” at 7 p.m. Sunday July, 11.
The purpose of the event is to bring closure to the suffering all experienced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While we understand that closure over the loss of a loved one is elusive, it is our hope this service will assist in the healing process and be a source of comfort,” church leaders said in a news release.
Some have lost loved ones and friends, some have ongoing health issues, front-liners are burnt-out, and kids are behind in school.
“It is so important to recognize the reality of what we have suffered this past year and a half,” said Pastor John Yeager of Enslow Park Presbyterian Church. “It’s impossible to truly get our heads around the loss of over 600,000 Americans, yet we have to break through denial to start the grieving process. This community-wide event can help us to begin.”
The event will feature the music of the Taizé group, “Springs of New Hope” along with musicians and singers from Enslow Park Presbyterian. This will be an ecumenical event as the Taizé group is composed of members from St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Ona and New Hope United Methodist Church, in Proctorville, Ohio.
Participants will have the opportunity to share their losses (names of loved ones or general losses) as candles representing those losses will be lit during the service. The bell will toll 21 times in reference to the military 21-gun salute, which is the highest honor given. The service will lead toward future hope as children will dance toward the end of the service.
Taizé is a style of Christian worship practiced by the ecumenical Taizé community in France. It is characterized by the repetitive singing of simple harmonized tunes, interspersed with readings, prayers and periods of silence. It is often used in memorial service of this type.
The Rev. Jeannie Evan, Ph.D., who is a member of Enslow Park and a specialist in thanatology (the scientific study of death and the losses brought about as a result) said, ”Psychologists and sociologists will be studying the impact of the pandemic for years. And the numbers are not good — opioid overdoses are up 38.4%, gun violence in major cities is up 30%, mass shootings are up 35%, and on and on. A part of these tragedies can be attributed to the inability to properly grieve our losses.”
For more information, contact the church office at 1338 Enslow Blvd., Huntington WV. 25701 or call 304-523-9920. The church’s website is www.enslowpresbychurch.org. You may also contact Pastor John Yeager at 304-360-1198 or yeagiyogi@gmail.com.