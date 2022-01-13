HUNTINGTON — Blues music is an essential American art form, a genre that can be found in the origins of jazz music, country, rock ’n’ roll, reggae, bluegrass and more.
It’s on display every year at the International Blues Challenge, headed by The Blues Foundation of Memphis, Tennessee, where musicians from all over the world compete and fill the music venues in that city with live jams.
The Blues Foundation is made up of blues societies around the world that hold their own official music competitions. Then those local winners are given entry into the International Blues Challenge when it happens in Memphis.
On Thursday, Jan. 13, the Huntington Blues Society is hosting a concert at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden featuring the Three’s Company Blues band and Elijah Miller. The purpose of the live jam is to raise money to help these two acts make the trip to Memphis to compete in the big International Blues Challenge in May. The show begins at 9 p.m. at 741 6th Ave. More information can be found at theloudwv.com.
“The International Blues Challenge in Memphis is a very big deal, but it was postponed in January of 2021 because of the COVID epidemic and was rescheduled to May of 2022,” said Karen Combs, president of the Huntington Blues Society. “Because we already had our local contest done and our winners chosen for the 2021 International Blues Challenge a year ago, we decided not to hold a new competition but instead to honor last year’s winners by sending them to Memphis in May. The winners from last year were the Three’s Company Blues band and Elijah Miller. Both of these acts will be performing on Thursday, Jan. 13, at our fundraiser at The Loud.”
The event will be a chance to see up-and-coming blues acts in person as they prepare to represent the Tri-State in Memphis — plus, checking out the live show is a way to contribute to the travel funds these acts will need to make the trip in two months.
“These two blues acts are young, which is cool because it means that young people are getting back into the blues these days,” said Combs. “The Three’s Company Blues band is a power trio with three-part harmony vocals and more. They are doing a little bit of everything, including writing their own original songs. They are more on the heavy blues side of things.
“Ryan Wright is their guitar player and vocalist, Shane Durham is their drummer and vocalist, and Katie Ann is their bass player and vocalist. They are from Charleston and are really good. This will be the second time that they have won the challenge. Elijah Miller will be our winner in the solo/duo category, and he is incredible as well. He is a guitar player and singer and also writes much of his own music. So, we are really happy that these two acts are going to Memphis to represent us.”
The Huntington Blues Society is always looking for new members and blues-based bands within a 250-mile radius to enter the local Blues Challenge that will take place in two months.
That competition will happen at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden in Huntington on Sunday, March 27. Any blues band that is within 250 miles and wants to compete for a chance to go to the 2023 International Blues Challenge in Memphis should contact Combs by messaging her at facebook.com/HuntingtonBluesSociety.