ASHLAND — Bichini Bia Congo: Authentic Congolese Dance and Drum will perform at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Paramount Arts Center.
Bichini Bia Congo (BBC) is an authentic Congolese dance company whose performers introduce their audiences to Congolese tradition and culture through music, song and dance to promote African cultural awareness and celebrate the connections between Africa and the world’s people, culture and history.
African traditions are communicated through dance, music, song and drum. These art forms embody the value concepts and social philosophies of the Congolese people: man’s harmony with God and nature, group unity and the celebration of life. Members of Bichini Bia Congo are trained in the technical and aesthetic elements of Congolese dancing, singing, instrumentation and drumming, resulting in high-energy performances that provide complete musical entertainment experiences.
Since inception, Bichini Bia Congo has become recognized as a powerful dance theater company and a major cultural influence in the Midwest and beyond.
Tickets are available at the Paramount Box Office in person or by phone at 606-324-0007 or online at www.paramountartscenter.com.
A master class will also be offered on the day of the show from 4:30 to 6 p.m., during which participants can learn traditional Congolese dance in a more intimate setting. The class will cost $25 and includes a ticket to the performance at 7:30. Those interested can contact Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta at 606-324-0007 or at Education@ParamountArtsCenter.com.