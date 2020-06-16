CHARLESTON — The availability of an app launched this spring as a way to reduce isolation and offer support and resources to West Virginians in recovery from substance use disorder is being expanded.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Office of Drug Control Policy announced the expanded availability of the Connections App on Monday.
The Connections App, launched during the COVID-19 pandemic in April and previously available only to patients connected to treatment providers, will now be accessible by individuals in recovery who are no longer affiliated with a provider but still need resources. The app aims to to encourage engagement and treatment adherence.
DHHR says in a news release that the app from CHESS Health is an evidence-based solution proven to improve treatment and long-term recovery outcomes for individuals with substance use disorder. Through the app, users can:
- Track their sobriety,
- Access e-therapy to learn new recovery skills,
- Connect with trained counselors and peers through messaging,
- Track their treatment plan and set reminders,
- Journal daily about their journey,
- Find clinical support,
- And discover helpful videos, testimonials and more through the resource library.
CHESS Health and DHHR have partnered with First Choice Health Systems to provide support services and connections to care for individuals who reach out for help via the app.
For more information, visit helpandhopewv.org.