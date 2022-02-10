ASHLAND — A little over a month ago, contemporary gospel music artist Matthew West was performing his Christmas show, bringing to life the music of the holiday.
Now, under the gray skies of winter, West is back on the road doing what he does best — writing and singing songs meant to uplift the masses and playing music inspired by his Christian faith.
There have been trying times over the past two years, with everyone experiencing the COVID-19 pandemic and being affected in different ways. West’s hope is that musicians of all stripes capture this era in their music, much in the way that happened with songs written during the Great Depression, during wartime and more.
More than anything else, West wants to reconnect with audiences and lift them up with the good news his faith provides.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, the Dove Award-winning and multiple Grammy Award-nominated contemporary gospel artist brings his full band show to the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland starting at 7 p.m. West comes to town with new gospel artist Anne Wilson and vocalist Hannah Kerr. Tickets range from $21 to $100.
Hailing from Chicago, West rose up in the music world by becoming a songwriter first. Eventually, he moved forward as a singer and musician, winning multiple Dove Gospel music awards and garnering five Grammy Award nominations.
“It is actually a really exciting time right now,” said West. “This country seems to be ready to say ‘no more’ to the lockdowns and all of the things that go with that, and we’ve been told that we can no longer perform for live audiences anymore, and now we are getting back to that, and it is exciting. So, the title of our ‘Brand New Tour’ is appropriate. We hope it really is a new season for our world. So, our ‘Brand New Tour’ is happening now, and man, the audiences have come ready. They have been waiting with great expectation, and they are ready for the concert each night, and it’s pretty special.”
Just two and a half years ago, there was no expectation as to the deadly pandemic that was to come.
“It has been hard to see people go through so much hurting and so much heartache and pain,” said West. “But it is also the reason I feel like concerts like ours are needed now more than ever. A lot of people are struggling. A lot of people are facing a tough time. They need to know that not all hope is lost, and we hope that our music carries that message loud and clear.”
West’s new album is also called “Brand New,” and among the songs on the recording, the cut “Truth be Told” stands out. When country star Carly Pearce heard the song, she was insistent that she and West sing it as a duet, which they did last year on the Grand Ole Opry.
“Truth be Told” is about normal folks who find themselves in a bad way, having done something wrong or waking up daily as an addict of some kind, and the shame and self-loathing and ridicule from others that come their way prevent them from rising up and breaking those bonds.
“The Bible talks about how God will draw all men and women to him, because he is the one in charge of reaching people through us,” said West. “Then our job is to be available. That is all I try to do every day of my life. It isn’t just my music that I hope will reach people with a message of hope — it’s how I interact with the person at the coffee shop; it’s how I treat my wife; it’s how I raise my kids. Music is just one extension of how I can have an impact in the world. As for the message of my music, however, it is a strong message of faith and hope. I do not want to water down my lyrics. I want to let the whole world know that there is hope in him. So, whether that finds me in a church or a club or a fraternity house or an arena, I am going to go wherever the door opens, and my message will be the same. I’m not going to change my message from room to room.”
“Truth be Told” has garnered 7 million views on YouTube and millions of hits elsewhere.
“I’ve been very fortunate with that song,” said West. “Even during the pandemic, we couldn’t go on tour, yet at the same time, there were elements of my career that became career highlights. Thanks to my record label and all of the radio stations out there, I had three Number 1 gospel hits in a row, so it was a crazy season. The interesting thing about ‘Truth be Told’ is it is a song about honesty and going through a tough time while trying to pretend that everything is fine. I think we can all relate to that after these last two years, as in we can’t pretend anymore. We’re going through a tough time, and we don’t want to fake it anymore.”
West hopes artists of all kinds will capture this period with new songs that reflect the reality and history of the past couple of years, new and original compositions that help folks to stay positive while telling the true tale.
“Creators find musical inspiration during hard times,” said West. “There are a lot of songs being written during moments like this, and I am excited about that. They always say that songwriters love rainy days. Well, we’ve had a couple of years full of rainy days, metaphorically speaking. We are in a similar place right now to the Great Depression and more eras of the past in our world. So, as a musician, you try to keep your eyes wide open and look for inspiration even in the challenging times.”