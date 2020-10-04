Essential reporting in volatile times.

HUNTINGTON — Area residents who would like to learn, or brush up on Spanish are invited to register for a 10-week Conversational Spanish class offered by Marshall University’s Division of Continual Learning. The class starts Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and will run Wednesdays through Dec. 9, and will be taught online via Zoom.

Instructor for the class will be Jonathan McCormick, a graduate student at Marshall who has his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, and is working on his master’s in Teaching English as a Second Language. He has experience teaching Spanish to seniors, young adults and kids. He has a passion for learning new things and loves teaching.

The class will cover the basics of Spanish, will go over grammar and vocabulary, and will also emphasize speaking and listening. Real-world situations such as ordering at a restaurant or asking for directions will also be included.

Enrollment is now open. Fee is $200. To enroll, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets, Marshall University Continual Learning, by phone at 304-696-2285, or by email at appell1@marshall.edu.

