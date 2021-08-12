HUNTINGTON — Local musician Alan “Corduroy” Brown has had a memorable year-and-a-half, experiencing the pandemic firsthand and barely living to tell and sing about it.
Raised across the Ohio River in Chesapeake, Ohio, and a member of past local bands such as The Dividends, the Huntington-based Brown has produced a new album inspired by his COVID-19-related brush with death.
Brown has since recovered from his bout with the virus, but it was just a few months ago when he found himself battling the contagion. A traumatic event a couple weeks later left him flatlining on his hospital bed. After being flown from Huntington to a hospital in Morgantown, he died on his gurney. But after encountering an out-of-body experience that he remembers, Brown was revived and has recovered and is now making music with a new vision of life.
As a result, Brown is about to release his album called “Let Me Know.”
On Friday, Aug. 13, the Corduroy Brown band will perform with local favorites Ona at the weekly 9th Street Concert Series at 7 p.m. Brown and crew will also perform at The Loud on Saturday at 9:30 p.m., which will be both his official album release party as well as the Rails and Ales Beer Festival Afterparty.
“The name of this new album is called ‘Let Me Know,’ and I have brought together so many musicians and friends for this project,” said Brown. “Over my entire life, people have said to me, ‘Let me know if you need anything.’ People sometimes use that phrase flippantly as a way to say goodbye, but I have also seen some people who say it and always really mean it. So, that really sets the tone of what the album is about. There are so many different hands on this album and so many different people on this album. It is full of collaborations — and not just musically, as there are also short interludes on there about my life, with some featuring my barber Jacob, my mom and others who have been there for me for my entire life.”
After Brown’s brushes with COVID-19 and eternity, this is an album about self-reflection. And for Brown, that means being honest about personal issues such as mental health and more.
“I started going to therapy back in 2017 with the desire of trying to figure everything out,” said Brown. “And some of that has come from getting older. If you don’t grow, I don’t know how you go forward because we are supposed to be different than what we were, even last week. We’re supposed to be a different version of ourselves every day. I think that is what this album captures, as in growing up and getting things more figured out. It really leans back on those people who have been there my whole life who have said, ‘Let me know what you need.’ I feel lucky and loved to have that. I speak of this often, whether in my music or when speaking to schools, as in, ‘It is OK to not be OK, but it is not OK to stay that way.’ We get one time on this Earth to do it right, so let’s take care of ourselves so we can enjoy it.”
Just as Brown was done recording this new project, he caught COVID-19 and a month later was fighting for his life.
“In January of this year, I coughed and ached and things like that, so I got tested just to be safe,” said Brown, who is 30 years old. “The tests came back positive for COVID. Then, a couple of weeks go by, and I quarantined and got better. COVID itself wasn’t that bad. It just felt like a cold. The crazy part kicked in about a month later in February when I had to go back to the hospital because my lymph nodes are super swollen, I’m throwing up and all of this other stuff. The doctors couldn’t figure out what was going on. A couple of days later, I’m put on a ventilator because I am experiencing heart failure, lung failure, liver failure and kidney failure. And yes, they gave me a heads up, saying, ‘Hey, we got to do this. We have to put you on a ventilator.’ ”
That is when they put Brown on a medical helicopter and transferred him to a vascular unit in Morgantown. That is also when Brown basically died. While the doctors worked on him, it was as if he had his own choice to make as he rose above the hospital room.
“My parents said that when I landed in Morgantown, I was gone,” said Brown. “And yes, the whole ‘white light’ thing that people talk about happened, and it is real. I saw a lot of different things in wherever place I was at. I remember an infinite white space as far as I could see on all sides of me. I could see myself, as I could look down and I knew that was my body. The other thing I saw was a ball of energy, a round object that I perceived to be my soul. I knew it was my soul. It started off really close to me, and then it just slowly faded away from me until I couldn’t see it anymore. The thing is, it was the most beautiful, peaceful and calm place I have ever been in my life, even though I recognized that my soul was going away.”
Brown’s next memory was waking up in the hospital room in Morgantown and eventually signing a paper authorizing the search for a new heart for a possible transplant. But Brown rebounded and was released from the hospital two weeks later with no restrictions. What he experienced was a rare COVID-19 response called MIS-A, aka Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome.
The aftereffects of Brown’s experience were obvious and inspirational. And a new song came from the depths of his near-death journey.
“My friend Jeffrey McClelland, who produced, mixed and played drums on this new album, saw that I was texting him a bunch of gibberish once I came out of it,” said Brown. “I was still messed up from everything, but he said that it was so good to see my name pop up on his phone. In the texts, I told him about my white light experience and also said, ‘We need to do better. We need to stop holding grudges; we need to not waste our time on things; we’ve got to live while we’re here.’ Then, even though the album was finished, he sent me a complete new song that he wrote, and the lyrics of the song were made from the words in the texts that I sent to him when I finally woke up. It is called ‘Better On The Ground.’ ”
Corduroy Brown’s “Let Me Know” album features special guests Arlo McKinley, Johnny Barr, Brian Hayton, Jacob McComas of the Jewel City Barbershop, and the members of the bands Massing and The Dead Frets. The members of the Corduroy Brown band who are performing this weekend include Brown on guitar and vocals, Chris Barker on bass, Tyler Cooper on guitar and vocals and Jeffrey McClelland on drums and vocals. Starting this weekend, more information and the new album can be found at https://linktr.ee/corduroybrownwv.