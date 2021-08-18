The first day back after a long break from work is always the hardest.
Even certified hitmakers like Brantley Gilbert, who performs Friday at the State Fair of West Virginia on Friday night, acknowledge that after nearly a year and a half off from being on a stage, there might’ve been a couple of kinks to work out.
He said by the third show he and his band were humming right along, but that first show was a weird one.
“It was crazy,” he said. “We flew out to Alaska and did a one-off at a military base in Fairbanks.”
After a year off the road, Gilbert said suddenly he and his band were back to flying all day to get to a place where the sun didn’t set.
Because of its far north position, in the warmer months, Fairbanks gets weeks and weeks of days without night.
Gilbert was disoriented and then a little taken aback by the opening act.
“Ludacris opened for us.” The country singer laughed, “That was amazing.”
But weird.
At some point, Gilbert said he knew that was going to happen. He’s aware who opens for him on tour, but it had been a while and somehow that detail had escaped him.
“This was a completely different show,” he said. “You had these two guys running back and forth and they had a DJ doing tracks.”
Gilbert said it was very entertaining, but a very strange mix.
“Usually, when you come back on the road, you get a full band opening and you can take some of that energy they build up,” he said.
Instead, what Gilbert got was an abrupt shifting of gears.
“It was a wild one,” he acknowledged.
The show at the state fair will likely go a lot smoother. The ticket buying crowd at the fairgrounds will be there to see him and Nashville county band SixForty 1 will open.
Coming back after the year and a half suspension of most live music shows, Gilbert is back on the charts with “The Worst County Song of All Time,” a tongue-in-cheek tune celebrating country music culture and mocking the alternative.
Gilbert and some friends wrote the song during a songwriting retreat in Texas, that it started out almost as a kind of a parody.
“You know, when you kind of make up goofy lyrics to another song that’s already out there?” he said.
They were just joking around, but everybody who happened by thought it was funny and it kept getting funnier.
“I never thought the label would let me get away with releasing it,” he said.
But they did and “The Worst County Song of All Time” has been a good song to have out there after a hard year and a half for almost everybody.
Gilbert said he didn’t do well during the lockdown and the long break from the road. He said he did a lot of shooting, built some things with some friends and got involved in the furniture business.
“If I learned anything during the pandemic, it’s that I’m born and bred to be a road dog,” he said.
But he did get some writing and recording done. New music is on the way.
“It was a very different process,” he said. “Being in a live room, you can’t replace that and when we look back at this record, it’s going to be easy to see that it was a different process.’
Nevertheless, that may not be such a bad thing.
Because everyone was off the road, he said it was a lot easier to get whoever he wanted to record different tracks on a particular song.
“You could send things out to a guy and he’d just kill it,” Gilbert said.
He looked forward to sharing the results, but didn’t say when a new record would be out.
In the meantime, Gilbert is glad to be back on the road and performing in front of a live crowd again.
It’s where he’s always wanted to be.