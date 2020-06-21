ASHLAND — Those with an appetite for live entertainment during COVID-19 will soon have an opportunity to take in a music performance.
Tickets are on sale now for a drive-in concert announced last week by the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland. The outdoor drive-in concert experience will feature country music star Chase Rice performing live with Tyler Booth and Shelby Lore set to open the show. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks display.
A drive-in concert of this size is a first-of-its-kind event for the area and will present a unique live-show experience featuring a chart-topping recording artist in a socially distant environment, Paramount officials said in a release.
The concert will take place at 7:30 p.m. July 3 on private property at 917 N. Big Run Road in Ashland.
Fans will be able to watch the performances from the safety and comfort of their cars or directly next to their vehicle in lawn chairs. The artists will perform directly in front of fans on a stage in the field, complete with jumbo screens to ensure all attendees have a view of the bands.
“We are eager to once again start providing entertainment to our community and to be able to offer the experience in a way that takes into account health and safety guidelines,” said Paramount Executive Director Holly Canfield in a news release. “We’re thrilled to have such a big artist join us for an exciting show that an entire family can enjoy.”
Rice has sold over 1.6 million albums and has more than 1.1 billion total streams, plus a legion of passionate fans. With songs such as “Lonely If You Are,” “Eyes On You,” “Ready Set Roll” and “Gonna Wanna Tonight,” Rice has both supported Kenny Chesney’s “The Big Revival” stadium tour and sold out 2,500- to 3,000-seat venues on his own headlining tours.
The July 3 concert starts at 7:30 p.m., with entry being allowed beginning at 6 p.m. Early arrival is encouraged.
Tickets are $149.99 per vehicle, with carpooling encouraged. Although food vendors will be on site, food and beverage coolers are allowed, with the exception of glass containers.
Tickets for the drive-in concert went on sale to the general public June 18, and are available at ParamountArtsCenter.com and by calling or visiting the Box Office at 606-324-0007.
For more information, as well as a full list of FAQs and safety parameters, visit ParamountArtsCenter.com/DriveIn.