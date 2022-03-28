HUNTINGTON — Lee Brice’s “Label Me Proud” tour will come to Mountain Health Arena on Aug. 25.
A country music hitmaker, the 42-year-old South Carolina native has been on the charts lately, following the release of his 2020 record, “Hello World.” Recent hits include “Memory I Don’t Mess With,” “One of Them Girls” and his latest, “Soul.”
He’s also topped the country charts with songs like “Hard to Love,” “I Drive Your Truck” and “Rumor.”
The show will also feature Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.
Ray is best known for hits including “Whiskey and Rain” and “Kiss You in the Morning.” Currently, his song “Holy Water” is climbing the country music charts.
Dean is an emerging country artist whose first single is “Don’t Come Lookin.’”
Brice’s “Label Me Proud” tour kicks off June 2 in New Hampshire.
