HUNTINGTON — County fairs will highlight the Tri-State’s summer beginning this weekend.
Here are highlights of the region’s fair schedules and information on pricing.
The Putnam County Fair began in Eleanor, West Virginia, on Friday and will continue through Saturday, July 16. It will include tractor pulls, a demolition derby, lawn mower races and more. There will also be a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Saturday, July 16. A single-day ticket is $10, and a pass for the week is $53. Visit www.putnamcountyfairwv.com.
The Lawrence County Fair will take place from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 9, through Saturday, July 16, at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds in Proctorville, Ohio. Amusement rides will open daily at 4 p.m. Other highlights include the demolition derby at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 9, as well as a monster truck rally at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 14. General admission is $10 daily. Visit lawrencecountyohiofair.com.
The Boyd County Fair will take place between Friday, Aug. 12, and Saturday, Aug. 20, at 1760 Addington Road, Ashland. Highlights include livestock shows, arts and crafts and motocross. The Miss Boyd County Fair Pageant will be Saturday, Aug. 13. There will also be a performance from NBC’s “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes on Friday, Aug. 19. Between Tuesday and Thursday, day tickets are $10 and include all rides and events, while Friday and Saturday tickets are priced at $12. Visit boydcountyfair.com.
The Cabell County Fair will take place between Saturday, July 16, and Saturday, July 30, at Pumpkin Park in Milton. Highlights include a parade, a performance from NBC’s “The Voice” contestant Holly Forbes and amusement rides. Wednesday, July 27, is Family Fun Night, which includes live music and games, and Friday, July 29, is Country Night with a rodeo. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair for outdoor stage events. Children younger than 5 get in for free, and tickets are $5 or $10 depending on the day of the week. Visit https://www.facebook.com/cabellcountyfair.
The Wayne County Fair begins at noon Thursday, Aug. 4, through Saturday, Aug. 6, at Camden Park. Events include a pageant, arts and crafts, rides, live music and the 4-H livestock and rabbit show. Daily general admission starts at $7, or a three-day pass can be purchased (including unlimited rides) for $30. Visit waynecountyfair-wv.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.