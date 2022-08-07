Dr. Albert J. Lynch and Dr. Joan A. Lynch, of Huntington, are pleased to announce the marriage of their daughter, Jennifer Anne Lynch, to Paul John Creedon.
Ms. Lynch and Mr. Creedon married June 4, 2022, at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Church. They held their reception at The Union League of Philadelphia, where Mr. Creedon is a member.
Ms. Lynch graduated magna cum laude from Miami University and obtained her Juris Doctorate at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law. She is a graduate of Huntington High School.
Mr. Creedon is the son of Timothy and Janet Creedon, of Wayne, Pennsylvania. He graduated summa cum laude from Boston College and obtained his Master of Business Administration with high honors from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
Mr. Creedon is a managing director at Centerview Partners. He formerly served as a submarine officer in the U.S. Navy. Prior to her recent move to New York, Ms. Lynch was a partner at the law firm of Cipriani & Werner P.C. and practiced law throughout West Virginia and the Washington, D.C., area.
The couple honeymooned in the South of France and Paris. They will reside in Manhattan.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.