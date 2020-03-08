HUNTINGTON — The Cabell Crimson Coders ESports will host a community gaming night from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 9, at the Cabell County Career Technology Center.
Multiple televisions will be set up with gaming consoles, as well as student-built gaming computers. A raffle will be held for one of the student-built gaming computers, and the winner will be announced at the event. The money raised will be used for the Crimson Coders to compete at the Skills USA Competition to be held March 13-14 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.
For more information, call Robert May, team general manager, at 304-528-5106.