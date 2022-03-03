HUNTINGTON — The Lifestyle Film Festival will include screenings of six films at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center in Huntington to provide the community with elements of food, fashion and music.
The Marshall Artists Series will showcase their new projector and sound system during the festival, which is sponsored by ZMM Architects and takes place Thursday through Sunday, March 3-6.
“People love seeing movies in the Keith-Albee because it’s such a unique experience,” said Angela Jones, director of marketing and external affairs for Marshall University and the Marshall Artists Series. “We want to show the movies or things that people aren’t going to get to see every day at the movies.”
Jones said the Marshall Artists Series board wanted to provide films that all ages and groups could connect to in some way. She said she thinks Marshall students will gravitate toward “Roadrunner,” which offers a behind-the-scenes look at Anthony Bourdain. The documentary discusses how he was formerly an anonymous chef and how it led to him becoming influential.
“I’m most excited for ‘Roadrunner,’ which is the Anthony Bourdain story, because I thought it was gonna be, like, huge and in every theater, and it really wasn’t,” Jones said. “So I’m very excited that we get to have it as part of our Lifestyle Festival and we get to see it on the giant screen of Keith-Albee.”
Jones said the most appropriate of the films for children would be “The Apollo.” The 2019 documentary covers the history and legacy of New York City’s Apollo Theater and how marginalized artists excelled within the landmark.
The festival will also feature documentaries such as “The Gospel According to Andre,” “Very Ralph,” “Sparkling: The Story of Champagne” and “Julia.”
“The Gospel According to Andre” documents the timeline of recently deceased African American fashion editor Andre Leon Talley. Through archival footage and interviews, the documentary shows his work at Vogue and other work discussed by Anna Wintour, Marc Jacobs and Diane von Furstenberg.
Reflecting on Ralph Lauren’s life, “Very Ralph” explores his journey as a boy from the Bronx to a well-known fashion designer.
“Julia” uses archival footage from cookbook author and television star Julia Child to chronically share her story of publishing “Mastering the Art of French Cooking” — which has reached 2.5 million copies to date — and becoming a successful cook in the 1950s. Adding more conversation to food and drinks, “Sparkling: The Story of Champagne” shares inside perspectives from A-list champagne houses.
“The main goal of the Lifestyle Film Festival is really to have more broad appeal programming in a festival format,” Jones said. “We have something for everyone.”
Passes for the Lifestyle Film Festival for all six films are available in advance for $45 by calling 304-696-6656. Tickets for individual films are not sold in advance but will be available for purchase one hour before the film at the Keith-Albee. Tickets for the Lifestyle Film Festival are $10 per film and free to full-time Marshall students with a valid student ID.
For more information, visit www.marshallartistsseries.org.