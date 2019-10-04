Given my druthers, I would most definitely choose crustinis over pizza or flatbreads. I mean, they’re smaller, easier to make, quick and as delicious as whatever topping you want to throw over it.
Personally, it’s the dewy, freshly plucked-from-the-earth stuff like basil and garlic that sets this apart.
I suppose you could dress up a pizza pie in the same way, but there’s just something about the simplicity of crustinis and the way the bread spends a few minutes under the broiler with all its toasty goodness and how the type of cheese I use (feta) just softens and doesn’t melt completely.
It might also be the fact that it feels a little more personal and special — each bite-sized disc has its own little French touch, and can we talk for just a second about how it’s a little easier to stop at a couple versus the huge triangle pieces of pizzas?
A plate of these would be welcome at any party and the presentation is beautiful and delicate and bold all at the same time.
Tonight, this was dinner for us and a few extra people. And, if you’re one of those people that can still get creative, wholesome meals on the table even when life is very, very busy, I envy you.
I want you to teach me your ways.
But for me, this is as creative as I could be given my agenda of feeding a bunch of people and needing it to be filling, insightful and delicious.
They loved it and so did I.
Crustinis
French bread cut at an angle
Feta cheese
Mushrooms, vegetables or leftover meat
Tomatoes
Basil pesto
1/2 cup olive oil
1/4 cup parmesan cheese
2 cloves garlic
1 T. Lemon juice
Load up each piece bread with a generous tablespoon of basil pesto sauce.
Top with vegetables or meat and add some feta cheese. Repeat this until a cookie sheet is full.
Turn on the broiler to high. Melt and toast the pan of crustinis until browned.