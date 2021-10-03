HUNTINGTON — Dorothy and Toto are leaving Kansas for a trip to Huntington Oct. 8-10, giving local residents a chance to view the classic Oz story through dance.
Studio 301 is welcoming all to watch “Dancing Through Oz: The Story of the Wizard of Oz” at Huntington City Hall. The shows are set for 7 p.m. Oct. 8-9 and 3 p.m. Oct. 10.
The twist on the original story will have the studio members portraying various dancing forms, including ballet, jazz, acrobatics and more.
Studio 301 is located at 518 Third Ave. in Chesapeake, Ohio and is run by Fairland High School graduate Kenzie Buchanan.
Buchanan said the story may be a classic, but those who watch it will be seeing a completely different version.
“‘Dancing through Oz’ is not a regular ballet — I have taken and put it together myself so it’s not something you’d be able to see anywhere else — there’s so many different types of dancing,” she said. “So, it is kind of a traditional telling of the story but 100% through dance and no spoken words at all.”
The studio offers a variety of dance classes to all ages. Though the Dancing Through Oz show will display dancers ages 6-18, the studio does not have age limits for classes and welcomes all throughout the Tri-State area.
Buchanan said the performers for the upcoming show have a wide range of skills and experience in dance, and she is sure audience members will easily see how talented they are.
Tickets for “Dancing Through Oz” can be purchased online at studio301dance.com or at the door with cash only. Tickets for children 5 and under are $10 and tickets for ages 6 and up are $25.
Buchanan said audience members will be required to wear masks during the performance as a COVID-19 safety precaution.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.
