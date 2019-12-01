HUNTINGTON — Westmoreland Chapter and Buford Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution met for a joint meeting on Nov. 16 in the Hampton Room of the Woodlands Retirement Community in Huntington.
The program for this special joint meeting was given by Mrs. Erma Lett who is a resident of Woodlands. Lett, daughter of Alvin Perry and Ona Simpkins Perry, was born in Wayne County. Her late husband, also a native of Wayne County, was the son of Corney Lett and Margaret Newsom Lett. Her program was titled, “Remembering WWII POW Corney Lett,” the story of her late husband’s experiences during WWII as a radio operator/gunner on a B-17. He was captured by the German Army in December 1943, the second time a plane he was manning was shot down. He was imprisoned in Stalag 17-B in Austria.
Lett shared her husband’s story with a room filled to capacity of members of the two chapters and residents of the Woodlands Community and their guests. She told Corney’s story from a PowerPoint presentation that contained pictures (past and present) of the planes, barracks, maps and other items of interest from his experiences. Some of the pictures were taken when she and Corney revisited Austria in 2008.
Marilyn Oppenheimer, Regent of Westmoreland Chapter, recognized all veterans present and thanked them for their service by presenting small token gifts of appreciation to them.
During the meeting, the Westmoreland Chapter also welcomed its newest member, Ellen Brown Waltman.