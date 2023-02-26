The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_4558.jpg

Joline Osborn, vice regent, left; Lori Thompson, director of special collections at Marshall University; Marsha Moses, Buford Chapter regent; and Jane Larke, West Virginia state regent, are shown.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The officers of the Buford Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently welcomed Jane Lark, state regent, on her annual visit to the chapter. Also in attendance were members of the Westmoreland Chapter.

The program was presented by Lori Thompson, director of special collections at Marshall University.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you