HUNTINGTON — The officers of the Buford Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently welcomed Jane Lark, state regent, on her annual visit to the chapter. Also in attendance were members of the Westmoreland Chapter.
The program was presented by Lori Thompson, director of special collections at Marshall University.
Thompson discussed opportunities for genealogical research in the collection. Books on family lineage, US Census records, land records and marriage records dating back to before the Civil War are available.
Also within that collection is the Rosanna Blake Collection, which is one of the most outstanding collections of Civil War papers and memorabilia in our country. Included as well is the Dr. Charles Hoffman collection of old medical books and instruments.
Many of the WVDAR records are held in a repository at the Special Collections section of the Morrow Library. These records are now being digitized at the Marshall Library for long-term capability,giving the opportunity for research for many years.
Membership in the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution is open to women over 18 years of age who can prove their lineal descent from a Revolutionary War soldier or a patriot who aided in the cause of freedom. Call Patricia Daugherty at 304-525-4454 for further information.
