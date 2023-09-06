BARBOURSVILLE -- For over a decade, Darren Nicholson experienced life at the top of the bluegrass music world as a member of the multiple award-winning group Balsam Range.
As the band’s success grew, Balsam Range devised a plan that kept the group in the spotlight without having to play 200 or more dates a year. With some band members running farms and side careers as instrument makers and other pursuits, the goal was to not get run down.
Still in his 30s, Nicholson -- the youngest member of the group -- began to take his songwriting more seriously during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. That's when he realized the time was right for him to go out on his own and pursue his own vision of bluegrass music.
Now, the Darren Nicholson Band is moving forward with intention, enthusiasm and new recordings.
“We are, absolutely, just having the best time playing music right now,” Nicholson said. “Our shows have been fun and we’re doing a lot of traveling, and now, with this latest album, we have a pile of new songs to play. That breathes new life into our performances."
The Darren Nicholson Band will perform at the Mountaineer Opry on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7:30 p.m. The concert will take place at the Cabell County 4-H Conference Center located at 6040 Booten Creek Road in Barboursville. Tickets for the show are $15 for adults and $5 for kids 12 or younger.
"My 'Man On A Mission' album came out in 2021, and then 'Wanderer' was released this year with two of the singles reaching the No. 1 spot on the bluegrass charts," Nicholson said. "And, the song ‘Take Me Away’ got up to No. 3 on the charts as well."
The goal with "Wanderer," released earlier this year, was to bring musicians even younger than Nicholson into the studio to record with an enthusiastic approach. Those musicians include Colby Laney on guitar, bassist Zach Smith, who is a member of the band Town Mountain, banjo picker Wes Corbett, who plays with the Sam Bush Band, and the great fiddler Billy Contreras.
On "Wanderer," recorded on the Mountain Home Music label, Nicholson has fueled the project with songs co-written with Charles Humphrey III, of the Songs From The Road Band, acclaimed songwriter Mark ‘Brink’ Brinkman, and Eric Gibson, of The Gibson Brothers Band.
One motivating factor for Nicholson when he decided to blaze his own musical trail was his newfound motivation to step up his songwriting game.
“The songwriting process has just been a game-changer for me, as I wrote or co-wrote every song on both of those records,” he said. “I dabbled in songwriting before and I wrote a few songs, but I think that having all of that downtime during the pandemic turned my head around. During that time period, I wrote and cranked out about 30 songs. As for Brink Brinkman, he reached out to me when he was at a campground near my house in Western North Carolina. They were traveling around and he wanted to know if I wanted to write a song. So, we got together and ended up writing three or four with each other. For the most part, we will start with a lyric or a hook, or even just an idea or a concept for a song, and then we start fleshing it out.”
Nicholson had similar experiences with Humphrey and Gibson.
“I write most of my songs with Charles Humphrey III,” said Nicholson. “For some people, they will get an idea and sit down and put pen to paper until the song is finished, and that has happened with me in the past. But, I’m also a little bit ADD, so sometimes I do better in a structured writing environment where we make an appointment and agree to write together on this specific day. Then, we come to the table with some ideas already in our minds and bat them around, back and forth. That seems like a better plan than just showing up no ideas and just winging it. You just get more work done that way.”
Nicholson’s songwriting approach has proven to be successful so far, and he plans to work hard to stay on this roll.
“I like to write about what I know,” said Nicholson. “I like songs about real life and love, happiness and unhappiness, and experiences that I’ve had and more. To me, the only thing that I am qualified to write about is myself and the experiences I’ve had, so I don’t get into a lot of writing songs from other people’s perspective or fiction writing. The one thing that I try and stay away from is nostalgia writing when it comes to writing bluegrass songs. A lot of folks who write about the past romance it as if life was so much better then, and while in some ways it was better, in other ways it wasn’t and life was very hard. I try to write in the present.”
Nicholson and his band are looking forward to returning to the Mountaineer Opry on Friday.
“We played at the Mountaineer Opry last year and we are glad to be coming back,” said Nicholson. “They really love bluegrass music in that area, and I love those people in West Virginia. It reminds me of home in Western North Carolina, just in the way they love mountain music.”
More information can be found at darrennicholson.net.