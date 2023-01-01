CHARLESTON — FestivALL will return to Charleston June 9-18, organizers announced last week.
This will be the 19th season for the city’s art, music, dance and theater festival, though it arrives a little earlier than in previous years and is shorter.
Last year’s installment ran from June 13-27.
Despite its shortened length, the festival will still include staples like the Carriage Trail Walk, the Mayor’s Concert, street fairs and the Three Things speaker series.
A complete schedule will be announced in the spring, according to a news release. Meanwhile, events are being added to the 10-day event, and the arts organization is looking for partnerships with other groups and participants. For more information, visit www.festivallcharleston.com.
