Annette Polan, the daughter of one of the founders of the Huntington Museum of Art, has forged a career as an internationally known portrait artist and professor emerita at the prestigious Corcoran School of the Arts & Design at George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Annette Polan’s latest portrait is of General Wilma Vaught, who was the highest-ranking woman in the Air Force when she retired in the 1980s. Vaught founded the Women in Military Service for America Memorial in Arlington, Va., which is celebrating its 25th anniversary Oct. 14-16. The portrait is on display at the National Portrait Gallery.
Internationally known portrait artist Annette Polan wouldn’t say she has art in her blood — it’s more in her background and upbringing. Polan’s mother, Dorothy Lewis Polan, was instrumental in founding the Huntington Museum of Art; now, Polan’s work has been displayed at HMA over the years.
After majoring in art history in college, Polan’s 40-year career in the arts happened almost accidentally. She spent time in Europe with fellow artists, which solidified her career path, though she says she lucked into her position teaching at the Corcoran School of the Arts & Design at George Washington University in Washington, D.C., where she is now professor emerita.
While still in graduate school for her MFA in 1972, she attended a conference at the Corcoran focusing on women in the arts and met many influential women curators, artists and art historians, including the two women on the faculty at the Corcoran. They asked Polan whether she’d be interested in teaching — something she’d never thought about before.
“I met everybody in this country. If you were a woman and you were in the arts, you were at this conference,” Polan says. “From that developed my career in education.”
Polan’s teaching job also landed her opportunities for portraiture commissions; she began portraiture work when she noticed she had a knack for rendering likenesses and started with drawings and paintings of her daughter. Since the Corcoran sent Polan her first commission, she’s gone on to paint official portraits of CEOs, senators, Congress members, West Virginia governors, and Supreme Court justices — including Sandra Day O’Connor, the first female Supreme Court Justice.
“That really was how my profession began,” she says. “I think nowhere along the way could I have foretold that I would do as well as I have for as long as I have. I have met extraordinary people. I have done portraits in Europe, in Asia, all over the United States, and I think, ‘How lucky am I?’ My portraits have ended up well-placed.”
One of Polan’s most recent portraits was of General Wilma Vaught, the highest-ranking woman in the Air Force when she retired in the 1980s. Vaught went on to found the Women in Military Service for America Memorial; Polan’s portrait is now at the National Portrait Gallery in D.C.
“It was exhibited for two and a half years at the women’s memorial, and I’ve always admired General Vaught and felt she made this project grow into something so much bigger than I imagined and I’m so grateful to her,” Polan says. “So, I would have done anything for her.”
This commission stemmed from another project Polan organized in 2004 through 2007, titled “Faces of the Fallen.” For the project, 250 artists from across the country created portraits of the first 1,327 American servicemen and women killed in Afghanistan and Iraq. Polan was awarded the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Outstanding Public Service award for this project.
Making every portrait unique is important to Polan. She scopes out everything she can, including where the portrait will hang — if she’s painting a public official — to make it appropriate for their position. She then begins with a photographic session before her brush ever hits canvas. It’s a collaboration, she says.
“We talk about body language, meaning, figure-ground relationship, and what else they want in the portrait,” she says. “Then I make some sketches, some pretty elaborate drawings, and let them choose. By that point they’re well educated into understanding that it’s going to speak, this painting of them; it’s going to tell people who they were, what they did, what they cared about.”
In her work, Polan has realized that how to portray someone isn’t just in their face: she captures who they are from their hands, body language and how they carry themselves. Polan also moved toward self-portrait work as an additional extension and expression of herself and her art.
“It was not intimidating to start doing self portraits because who do I know better than myself? Nobody,” Polan says. “Whenever I have extra time, I’ve done these self-portraits, and I realized a few years ago that you could see my whole life through portraits that I’ve done.”
Polan’s West Virginia roots are embedded in her advice for emerging artists. Finding success requires grit, which is something West Virginians possess, she says.
“It takes sacrifice, determination and hard work,” she says. “You’re in this for the long haul. There will be times when you feel discouraged. There were times when I thought it’s never going to happen, but I never gave up. Whatever you choose, to rise to the top requires sacrifice, hard work, grit and support of people who love you. I’ve always felt nurtured and supported by my family.”
Polan says she’s loved every minute of her career, even the struggles, because they made the triumphs all the more enjoyable.
“I pinch myself. I’ve had a wonderful life,” she reflects. “I did what I had to do to achieve what I have achieved. My life isn’t over, I’m still working, I still love my work, but I love the choices that I’ve made, and some of them I wasn’t even aware that I was making choices.”
