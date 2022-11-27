The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On any given night at the Cam Henderson Center, Los Angeles resident Rick Braun is a proud parent sitting with his wife Christiane cheering on the Thundering Herd and No. 3 — their son Kyle.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4, Kyle, a sophomore guard for Marshall’s men’s basketball team, gets to return the fan-in-the-stands favor as his dad takes center court, playing the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center as part of the Marshall Artists Series.

