In Appalachian speech, my wife and I became “come-heres” as we moved to Huntington as she became minister of Spring Valley Presbyterian Church. We were welcomed with Appalachian friendliness by this “church that feeds the hungry” with its food pantry. Church members had deep hearts with modest pockets financially. On the other hand, we bumped into a professional licensing board, which seemed to distrust outsiders complicating state reciprocity. Such contrasts created a curiosity about the culture we moved to.
A friend who is a “son of West Virginia” (two forefathers killed in mines) lent me a book by John O’Brien titled “At Home in the Heart of Appalachia” (2001). There are many “come-heres” in the Tri-State — individuals who came to work, teach, study, retire, be closer to family. O’Brien’s memoir is still a useful introduction to the substance and shadow of this culture “come-heres” now call home.
The Appalachian Mountains stretch from Maine to Georgia. It’s been said they are the “backyard of nine states.” West Virginia is the only state totally in them, thus “the heart of Appalachia.” O’Brien’s early childhood was in Piedmont, West Virginia. His father was a factory worker who moved his family to Philadelphia. There were many trips back to Pendleton County. O’Brien graduated from WVU, lived with indigenous people in Alaska, had writing fellowships at Iowa and Stanford universities, his work appearing in significant Reviews and Journals. After living in New York, he moved his family to Franklin, West Virginia, to understand his estranged father’s ties and torments in Appalachia. There had been poverty as well as a grandfather’s suicide that left O’Brien’s father disappointed and defeated. O’Brien notes, “I have spent my life leaving Appalachia and coming home again.”
O’Brien knows the maligning stereotypes many Americans imagine about Appalachia: the hillbillies, the blood feuds, quaint ways and customs, the whisky making folk, the “Appalachian problem” being the people rather than corporate exploitation and corrupt politics. His interviews and historical understanding pierce these misunderstandings. He notes how people adapt to or reject such identity. He befriends down-to-earth people that value extended family and ancestors. Yet, he also encounters provincialism and social intolerance — the legacy of greedy exploitation that scarred mountains and forests as well as Appalachian lives. He notes the intrusion of reformers, do-gooders, missionaries who have misread the culture they came to uplift, thus the deep-seated suspicions about “come-heres.”
O’Brien’s memoir was precipitated by his father’s death in 1995. The experiences he recalls are mainly from the 1980s. One tense chapter is about the 1985 election flood after Hurricane Juan and the difficult recovery. Of his attempt to discover Appalachia to better understand his father, O’Brien acknowledges its sad mystery writing, “In time I would learn that Appalachia was an imaginary place but terribly damaging.” Much of the damage is the regional pessimism that things will not get better even when surrounded by natural beauty and meaningful community. There is an ambiguity to this region that people have to make choices about.
We Tri-State folk live in the shadow of this mountain culture which surrounds us. This poetic and self revealing book can deepen our understanding of West Virginia whether we are “come-heres” or native sons and daughters.