Philip St. Clair is a well known poet in the Tri-State area. He retired from teaching at Ashland Community and Technical College. He also taught at Kent State University, Bowling Green State University, and Southern Illinois University.
He has published eight collections of poetry and received a number of awards including the Bullis Prize from Poetry Northwest as well as fellowships from the National Endowment for the Arts and the Kentucky Arts Council. He has read in the Out To Lunch series, Marshall Visiting Writers series, Appalachian Studies Association, the Ohio River Festival of Books, and has Chaired the Jesse Stuart Writers’ Conference at ACTC.
St. Clair’s latest work is a collection of poems refined over 20 years titled “Red Cup, Green Lawn” (2020).
These are mainly one-page poems that look at our everyday worlds with an eye for the uniqueness of people, places, and the particularities of history and memory.
His free-verse poems are readable and engaging in the modernist tradition of Pound, Eliot, Stevens, and Williams. Each poem is a brief observation or tale told by the poet or another character which often end with an unanticipated twist of irony, insight, or surprise.
St. Clair’s imaginative observations of working class life are astute and engaging. His poems focus on observations in the time frame of our lives much as the French painters left artful images on canvass as life was lived — in parks, in bistros, along cobblestone street, in farm and countryside settings.
In the poem “Disaffected” you hear of the needy two-tour Vietnam vet, Bobby Jark, who almost tearfully admitted at the Hard Times bar that he started to like the killing he had to do but who later “shot himself with that Colt Commander he’d picked up in Saigon.”
“The Last Alchemist” is created from a story told to the poet about a janitor who comes home at midnight, walks to a backroom, performs his ritual, never finds gold but one night there is a piece of silver which he carries then in his handkerchief. The reader may ponder, “Is this shiny object real?” The janitor and the poet would say, “Yes, it is real!”
“Red Cup, Green Lawn” can be a comforting read as we shelter in place during the pandemic. C.G. Jung noted, “Psyche is image.” The soul is mythopoetic. Reading St. Clair’s poems will open your imaginative gaze at the world and community before you. Your reading will keep your soul animated and entertained as these poems can be read over and over evoking deeper recognitions.
If you would like to hear St. Clair reflect on his craft and work, there is a recent interview with Carter Seaton, host of “Chapters.” This can be found on YouTube.
David J. Dalrymple, Ph.D., is affiliate minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston, a pastoral psychotherapist and Jungian psychoanalyst, and has been adjunct faculty teaching Religious Studies at Marshall University.