As we shelter in place during the pandemic, our lives have slowed from the mania of modern life. We may become more reflective about our lives and intimations of mortality. This becomes an opportunity to rediscover poetry.
A good place to start is with the celebrated poet Stephen Dunn. He has published 19 collections, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Different Hours.”
A friend of mine wrestling with the anxieties of retiring from a hard won career, gave me a poem from this work, “Odysseus’s Secret.” Odysseus had survived Calypso, Lotus-eaters, Siren’s song, ship wrecks, but at midlife acknowledges his secret that this life had become his life.
Then he was “suddenly tired of the road’s dangerous enchantments,/ and sailed through storm and wild sea/ as if his beloved were all that ever mattered.”
Dunn is a distinguished professor emeritus at Richard Stockton University in Maryland.
He was a recipient of an Academy Award for Literature. His poems have appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic and American Poetry Review. His latest volume is “Pagan Virtues” (2020). This collection is filled with self-reflections as Dunn ponders the contradictory and paradoxical ups and downs of human nature and the soul.
What are the “Pagan Virtues”? This poem begins, “If you have them, your day will overflow/ with options; you can re-examine/ everything that smells of dogma/ or the forbidden, tip your hat/ to the great poem that is the body,/ maybe even uphold the beautiful.” “Holy days” for others are “days off, a chance to exercise your pleasures.”
The poem ends:
Tell your churchgoing friends
that you’re more like a justice of the peace
than a witch or warlock, someone trying—
with the help of the best that’s been written
and said, and without aid from the cloudy above— to divine what’s evil, investigate what’s good, attempt to live in a world a person from
another world might want to muck around in, raise children, guide them to discover
for themselves what it means to be a citizen.
Dunn is aware of his mortality. Two poems address his eulogist as two bookends to this volume, “A Postmortem Guide 1 & 2,” separated by 19 years. The first notes:
“And since you know my hardships,/ understand they’re mere bump and setback/
against history’s horror./ Remind those seated, perhaps weeping,/ how obscene it is/ for some of us to complain.”
The second Guide instructs the eulogist:
If there are tears then, trust you have broken
through to where thoughts of me have let loose
in them thoughts of opportunities they’ve missed,
a splendor unlived. Steady your voice, and tell them even if we’ve known despair it’s possible
with some luck and some love to wander,
sometimes happily, in the despoiled and radiant now.”
The pandemic is an invitation for us to become more pensive, to explore our deep thoughts. Dunn has been called “a master of modern poetry.” His late-in-life poems can bring candor, courage, and comfort as we reflect upon the successes and foibles of our mortal journies.
David J. Dalrymple, Ph.D., is affiliate minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Charleston, a pastoral psychotherapist and Jungian psychoanalyst, and has been adjunct faculty teaching Religious Studies at Marshall University.