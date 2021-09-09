CHARLESTON — The Davisson Brothers Band had a great summer.
Speaking over the phone, guitarist Chris Davisson said, “It’s been one of our best festival seasons we’ve ever had.”
The Davisson Brothers, who perform Thursday at Ribfest at Shawnee Park in Dunbar, West Virginia, have stayed busy since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted.
Davisson said they just got back from the Barefoot Country Music Fest in Wildwood, New Jersey.
“They were amazing people up there,” the guitarist said. “Just really personable. It felt like being back in Randolph and Tucker county.”
Except for the beach; neither Randolph or Tucker County have oceanfront property.
Davisson said it was good to be out and performing in front of a crowd again, something they hadn't done since St. Patrick's Day.
“It’s been amazing to watch people just get out and enjoy some of these events,” he said.
Having spent between 200 and 300 days on the road each year prior to the pandemic, Davisson said the band initially looked at the break like a vacation.
“We ran to the trout streams. We went to the woods and went looking for mushrooms,” he said. “We just enjoyed it.”
Then it got harder to sit still. Like a lot of other bands, they wrote songs, got good at Zoom meetings with other artists, and worked on new music.
When restrictions began to ease, the band returned to Nashville to work with singer/producer Brent Cobb and sound engineer David Ferguson.
“It’s a real West Virginia project,” Davisson said. “We got help from Tim O’Brien and Vince Herman.”
The guitarist said they are hoping to have a new record out early 2022.
This year has been a restart for everyone, but Davisson said they had high hopes for the next year. This includes the new record, more touring and possibly a return to Australia.
The Davisson Brothers have toured Australia, but last year, they released “The Greatest Show on Earth,” a duet with Australian country singer Amber Lawrence.
“Australia is like our second home,” Davisson said. “We do a lot of radio over there. We’ve got a team in Australia.”
Rural Australia is a lot like rural America, he said. The people are interested in most of the same things, but have their own little quirks, like Vegemite.
“It’s like our pepperoni roll,” Davisson said. “They’re real proud of it.”
The guitarist said he and his brother, Donnie, didn’t warm up to the stuff right away. They didn’t really know what to make of it when it turned up in a gift basket.
“It looked like pepper relish to us,” he said. “We just started eating it out of the jar with a spoon.”
Davisson said that didn’t go so well.
“It was awful,” he laughed.