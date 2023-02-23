The Davisson Brothers Band has always reflected their West Virginia history and influences in their music. Debuting in 2009 with their first self-titled Davisson Brothers Band album and acclaimed single releases — “Foot Stompin’” and “Big City Hillybilly,” — the group was off to a good start.
Brothers Chris and Donnie Davisson continued their rise with two successful follow-up singles in “Jesse James” and “Po’ Boyz,” with the latter cut creating an impressive following in Australia.
In fact, the Davisson Brothers Band capitalized on their new fans in Australia by touring the continent and representing West Virginia overseas multiple times. Soon after their last trip Down Under, however, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and as with nearly all musicians on the planet, all touring stopped and the band’s bus remained idle. During the lockdown, however, the Davisson Brothers got antsy. While they did initially enjoy the break from their usual 250-shows-a-year lifestyle, they were soon ready to write, record and play music again.
The end result of that rejuvenated creativity is the Davisson Brothers Band’s brand-new album called “Home Is Where The Heart Is” — a lyrical love letter to West Virginia.
The album, which will be released on the Rollin’ The Dice Records label on April 28, features song titles such as “Wild and Wonderful,” “Appalachian Breeze,” “Eastern Kentucky” and more. The project finds the band combining Americana music with hard country jams, and with flourishes of Appalachian roots music always nearby.
The Davisson Brothers Band have just released the album’s first single and video called “Mountain High,” which can be found on YouTube.
The video begins with the spoken words, “Growing up in the mountains of West Virginia has made us who we are today. The spirit of the mountain lives within us no matter where we roam. It never leaves, and always continues to pull us back home.” Then, the music kicks as the visuals appear of the Davisson Brothers and their family and friends spending time in their part of the Mountain State, on land that the Davisson family has lived on for over two centuries.
Alongside the Davisson brothers on guitars and vocals are their nephew Gerrod Bee on bass and lifelong friend Aaron Register on the drums.
The “Home Is Where The Heart Is” album was co-produced by David “Ferg” Ferguson and Brent Cobb.
Mentored by the late Cowboy Jack Clement, Ferguson has worked with a long list of legends while in Nashville as both a producer and a studio sound engineer. His name can be found on recordings made by Johnny Cash, John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, U2, Mac Wiseman, The Del McCoury Band, Dan Auerbach, Vince Herman, Margo Price and Tyler Childers. Ferguson is also a recording artist, with his most recent album being 2021’s “Nashville No More.”
Cobb is a singer, songwriter and producer who has released multiple albums of his own over the years while also writing songs for other artists ranging from Kenny Chesney and Luke Bryan to Little Big Town and Miranda Lambert.
The guest musicians on “Home Is Where The Heart Is” include fiddle legend Stuart Duncan; Grammy Award winner and fellow West Virginia native Tim O’Brien; Vince Herman of Leftover Salmon; Kyle Tuttle, who is a solo recording artist and with his sister in the Grammy Award winning band Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway; recording artist Lindsay Lou; Rob McCoury of the Del McCoury Band and more.
Making music that reflects their West Virginia origins is not a gimmick for the Davisson Brothers, whose family’s roots run solid and deep.
“Our family founded Harrison County, West Virginia, which is Clarksburg,” said Chris Davisson. “Although, it was known as Harrison County, Virginia, at the time when our great ancestor David Davisson arrived, who was a major in the Revolutionary War. He was awarded 400 acres for his war efforts. That land became downtown Clarksburg. He and his brothers wagoned here and built a fort, acquired property in the area and cut a lot of roads in what would become West Virginia. They sold land as well and built a saloon and donated land for the local courthouse.
“Back in the day, my family were mountain fiddle players and on Sundays, they would gather in the holler and have jams and congregate,” continues Chris Davisson. “The B&O railroad hired one of our ancestors in Clarksburg at one point when they were building the railroad clear to Chicago and once he broke his fiddle out, they realized his fiddle playing was speeding up the production of the immigrant workers. So, they ended up hiring him to just play the fiddle while walking his way to Chicago.”
After 200 years of buying and selling land, the original Davisson Family farm dwindled down to a little piece of property found near Big Rock Camp, West Virginia, where the names on the tombstones in the Davisson Cemetery reach back to the 1700s.
Three years ago, the Davisson Brothers were riding out the covid lockdown back in their part of West Virginia when the seeds that would inspire this new album took root.
“When covid hit, it stopped all of our momentum as a band dead in our tracks,” said Chris Davisson. “We’ve been playing on the road our whole lives. So then, we went out and did all the turkey hunting, quail hunting and trout fishing that two brothers could do, because we have never had a break like this in years. We thought, ‘Man, this is what normal people do.’ We got to spend weeks at a time up on the mountain catching brown trout and rainbows, then it was turkey season, and then we went mushrooming and ramp digging and more. But, after we did everything in the woods that we could possibly do, about three months in we decided to get back in the songwriting room.”
One of the few positives of that lockdown period was that all of Davisson’s musician friends had free time on their hands. That was when the idea was hatched to bring roots music artists and professional songwriters into the same room to see what could be created. The end result was over 50 top-notch songs written, many of which were recorded for “Home Is Where The Heart Is.”
The impetus for this approach to songwriting happened when long-time friend Vince Herman showed up at the door of the Davisson homestead. Herman is not only one of the original founders of the legendary jam band Leftover Salmon, but the western Pennsylvania native is also an alumnus of West Virginia University. Herman was interviewed in The Herald-Dispatch in November about his new solo album “Enjoy The Ride,” which was partially instigated from his time spent with the Davisson Brothers.
“Vince pulled in here in a motorhome during covid and stayed for a few days and then we let him park up in my camp by a trout stream up near Elkins, West Virginia,” said Chris Davisson. “Vince has mentored us over the years and was the first guy to take us to some jam-band festivals. He took us under his wing at an early age and showed us the ropes of being on the road and how to treat people, so Vince is our hero and our idol. I went up there and we did some picking, and then I said, ‘Let’s go to Nashville and set up a couple of songwriting sessions. We want to get back to our jam and bluegrass roots.’”
The first songwriting session featured the Davisson Brothers, Herman, current rising star and West Virginia native Sierra Ferrell, the aforementioned Rob McCoury along with poet and songwriter Levi Lowrey. The co-writing session was so magical and productive that Davisson set up more creative get-togethers in the weeks that followed with other talented songwriters in Nashville such as Ronnie Bowman, Wyatt Durrett, Tyler Reeve, Pat McLaughlin, Roxy Handley, Nick Davisson, Paul McDonald, Ben Chapman along with the aforementioned Gerrod Bee and Lindsay Lou.
With the goal being to help the Davisson Brothers play, sing and, as the old creative adage says, “write about what you know,” the end result is this monumental collaboration between the Mountain State and Nashville that pays unabashed homage to their West Virginia heritage.
As more singles are dropped and the album release date of April 28 approaches, you can get more information on the group at davissonbrothersband.com.