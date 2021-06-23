HUNTINGTON — The Tri-State’s largest Independence Day party is moving from the riverfront to downtown Huntington this year.
Kindred Communications’ “Dawg Dazzle” will take place Friday, July 2 on 3rd Avenue between 9th and 10th streets with music and fireworks.
Huntington’s 150th anniversary, occurring in 2021, will be celebrated over the holiday weekend with two concerts running simultaneously. The music will start at 7 p.m. as Dawg Dazzle combines with 9th Street Live for the evening. The country music concert on 3rd Avenue will feature Rob McNurlin and the Beatnik Cowboys, Madhouse, Austin Adkins & the Coal Dust Hollar Band. Joslyn & the Sweet Compression will be performing on 9th Street as part of the ongoing 9th Street Live concert series.
Dawg Dazzle will take place on the streets of Huntington this year due to ongoing maintenance at Harris Riverfront Park. For the first time since the event began in 2004, no tickets are required for this family-friendly event, according to Kindred Communications.
“Working with the City of Huntington, the Cabell County Commission, and several local merchants has assured the return of Dawg Dazzle in a special way as we celebrate Huntington’s heritage,” said Reeves Kirtner, Kindred Communications vice president, in a news release.