The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

My beloved spoke words to me this week that cut me to the quick. I was minding my own business, not bothering anybody, when he announced, “I believe it’s time to take down the Christmas decorations.” I did not respond.

I hate this time of year: the un-decorating of all things Christmas. I love the colors, the lights, the tree and want the season to go on FOREVER! But, alas, it cannot. To be fair, and don’t tell my better half this: I knew it was time. While I’m not over it, most other reasonable people are. They’re forging ahead into Valentine’s Day, then St. Patrick’s Day, and Easter.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you