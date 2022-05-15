When my beloved became a pastor in 1998, a box labeled “TOMMY AND DAWN’S MEMORIES” was gingerly and reverently carried from the attic of our old house to our new home: the parsonage at McVeigh Baptist Church. It was stored in the garage there for over five years.
That treasure box was carted to Little Paint Creek when we moved to Floyd County in 2003. It was placed in a storage shed.
In 2005, the box named “TOMMY AND DAWN’S MEMORIES” was moved to the attic of the new parsonage of Fitzpatrick Baptist Church. And it remained there, unopened, until last month.
I had carried, protected and guarded the box of our first memories as a couple for decades. The container held newlywed memories, notes from high school, ticket stubs, receipts from a trip to Germany in 1982, holiday cards we sent to each other, etc. Loaded to the top with memorabilia years ago, the contents were now barely readable. Each paper was filled with holes.
My beloved had been encouraging me to go through all the stuff stored in the attic for about … OK, probably five years. I planned to get to it, but never did. Finally, last month, it was time. One day while I was at work, he moved everything out of the attic. Suddenly, there was no putting it off.
Dreading the task, I prayed before we began and along the way. We went through what seemed like a zillion boxes, finding a thousand pictures — not kidding, old annuals, trophies, games, etc. The hard part of cleaning out the attic was that everything had to be decided upon. Each item had to be assessed and then dealt with. Should it be saved, tossed or given away? It. Was. Exhausting.
Motivated by the attic purge, we moved to the kitchen and bedrooms. By the end of our spring cleaning, our garbage men were tired and thought we were moving.
Jesus shared these important words with the crowd in the Sermon on the Mount (Matthew 6:19): “Do not store up for yourselves treasures on earth, where moths and rust destroy.” The Common English Bible says it this way: “Stop collecting treasures for your own benefit on earth….”
Our attic and closets were full of “collected treasures” we didn’t even use. I had been holding on to too much stuff! My “TOMMY AND DAWN’S MEMORIES” container was a testimony to that. We had carried the special box like the ark of the covenant with us everywhere we went. But hadn’t looked inside it after 1986 when our first child was born.
Besides unnecessary worldly goods, I wondered if there were other things I’d been holding on to that I didn’t need. I thought of a few. Past hurts (when I cannot remember what I walked into a room for but can recall hurtful words from many years ago). Past failures (forgiven, I need to let these go and set them out at the dumpster). Past disappointments (God has a plan for me and is always working for my good. He knows what is best — what I can handle and what I can’t).
God is good and kind. When we ask for His help, He can enable us to rid our homes and minds of things we don’t need!