The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Tuesday morning brought scary headlines about Damar Hamlin, a 24-year-old football player for the Buffalo Bills.

During a much-anticipated Monday Night Football faceoff between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, in a regular play after a regular tackle, Hamlin stood, staggered, then fell to the ground. The unthinkable had happened: he suffered a cardiac arrest. His heart had stopped. Coaches, players, referees and medical professionals rushed to assist. CPR was administered for nine minutes. Finally, Hamlin was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you