First Samuel 17 tells a gigantic true story of a young man who fully trusted God.
David stood fearlessly before King Saul. While every other soldier was shaking in his sandals, this young man knew he could defeat that giant, Goliath, who was over 9 feet tall. He believed in God. He trusted God. And he remembered what God had already helped him through.
The victories in David’s life were still fresh in his mind. Because God had delivered him from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear, David was positive that He would deliver him — and the entire army of Israel — from this foul-mouthed Philistine that had been wearing them down for 40 days.
And. He. Did. David’s past faith and strength from the Lord fueled his fight to face this ugly problem without flinching.
This week, my beloved and I spent time with some people we dearly love. There was a tough situation facing us — at least 9 feet tall. We knew God is faithful, has always been faithful. We knew that He would answer us, guide us, help us. So we prayed. Again and again.
We remembered past victories/miracles … when He has delivered us from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear. We remembered when He has pulled us out of the pit, the fiery furnace, and the lion’s den. We remembered when He brought food from heaven and when He parted the sea. Looking back at what the Lord has already done in our lives fueled our fight. This Goliath standing before us was no match for the living God.
A popular Christian song asks, “When did He lose His power?” I’ll tell you when: NEVER. The God in us is greater than the giant before us.
If you find yourself in the Valley of Elah; if you are facing a giant that is bigger than you; if it feels like it’s been more than 40 days; remember what God has already done for you. When He said, “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you …,” (Joshua 1:9). He wasn’t kidding. He doesn’t break His promises.
“As the Philistine moved closer to attack him, David ran quickly toward the battle line to meet him,” I Samuel 17:48. He didn’t go in his own strength, but in the strength of God.
