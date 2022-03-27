To be honest, he really used to get on my nerves.
He seemed so bossy and harsh. Every word that proceeded out of his mouth was some kind of instruction, or rule, or bossy something.
I glossed over his writings, thinking it was probably important, but had no time to delve into all that. Occasionally, I chose a few of his more positive thoughts to ponder, but not a lot.
I pictured him with a pinched face and perpetual scowl.
And that’s how I felt about the Apostle Paul when I was younger. I was so dumb.
Now, as I read the words God inspired him to write, my heart is greatly stirred. As I realize where and when he wrote them, I am oft moved to tears.
I wish I had been older first. I would have been so much wiser.
This week, reading Ephesians, the words leapt off the page. Paul is writing while under house arrest. (In my earlier days, I never paid attention to the background of Bible books.) I find from my Life Application Bible and other commentaries that Paul addressed the church at Ephesus and believers everywhere. That’s me, right here is eastern Kentucky! If I choose to, I can take these priceless words into my heart and apply them to my daily life. Though written almost 2,000 years ago, they are as fresh as if written this very morning.
In Ephesians 4, Paul shared vital words for living a new life in Christ. This from the guy who had been beaten with rods three times, pelted with stones, shipwrecked, in danger all over, gone without sleep, been hungry and thirsty and had been cold and naked (2 Corinthians 11:25-27).
A few worth noting:
- Be completely humble and gentle; be patient, bearing with one another in love.
- Do not sin in your anger. For that matter, don’t even let the sun go done while you are still mad.
- Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up.
- Get rid of bitterness, rage and anger.
- Be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving each other, just as in Christ God forgave us.
A few verses later, he wrote for us “to live a life of love.” Again, I am blown away by his teaching. While he is imprisoned. Death is coming! His love for Christ and focus were not impaired by his situation or surroundings.
It’s easy for me to sit at the kitchen table, drinking my Dunkin Donuts out of a favorite coffee mug and read about building others up or not being angry. Paul is writing from house arrest. He could have written/I would have written, “I HATE these people! Come rescue me!” Yet, he wrote about not being bitter and being loving instead. I can almost hear him calling from his prison … “Dawn, live a life of love!” How could I have missed this for so many years?
He used to make me nervous. He seemed so bossy, so intense. But now that I know him, my heart is overwhelmed with his story and his perseverance.
Father, thank You for the words and testimony of Paul. Help me heed the verses written by him under Your leadership.