The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It was a delicious meal, shared with good friends. We had found a retro Italian place an hour away — new for all of us. The appetizers were yummy. I had never had cheese fonduta before. Now it’s a favorite. A take on cheese fondue, we dipped chunks of sourdough bread, pepperoncini and salami in a delicious goo made of several cheeses. There was also fresh bread to dredge through olive oil and spices.

I can remember the first time I saw the whole bread and oil thing thinking, “Eewww! That’s not for me.” Until I tasted it. My tastebuds were in heaven. Olive oil and bread were both in the tabernacle (Leviticus 24), so it’s almost Biblical to eat it.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you