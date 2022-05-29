“Blue” is the brown horse that lives at the mouth of our hollow. (“Holler,” if you are from the mountains.)
Everybody loves Blue — men, women, children of all ages. It’s not unusual to see little kids walking up our narrow road with carrots in hand, taking them to their favorite horse. Cars are often stopped by his pasture, ours included. Drivers and walkers speak in hushed tones drawing Blue right over.
Earlier today I drove out of the hollow, and as usual, someone had stopped to speak to Blue. It made me smile. People don’t have to stop and speak to a horse. They really don’t gain anything by it. Blue doesn’t say much. At least he doesn’t to us. It’s just a simple kindness.
The Bible encourages us again and again to be kind, especially to humans:
Galatians 6:10: “So then, as we have opportunity, let us do good to everyone…”
Ephesians 4:32: “Be kind and compassionate to one another…”
I Corinthians 13:4: “Love is patient, love is kind…”
Proverbs 16:24 reminds us: “Kind words are like honey. They are sweet to the spirit and bring healing to the body.”
It’s easy to talk kindly to a horse, they don’t say much back. Humans are a bit trickier. Yet, Ephesians 4:29 gives instructions on our words with people: “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building up others…” Kind words can be a balm for a tired soul, ointment on an injured heart.
Has anyone been extremely kind to you and built you up just when you needed it? Last week, I received the kindest mail from someone I didn’t know, and it absolutely touched my heart. Even now, days later, it still blesses me. (I saved it in a folder to read in emergencies.)
We often come in contact with men, women, boys and girls who need a kind and encouraging word. They are stressed, tired, worried and weary. God can use us to build them up as mentioned in Ephesians 4.
In this day and time when gas prices, fears and frustrations are quickly rising, we can be God’s instruments of kindness, ultimately pointing people to Him. As His followers, we are continuously “on mission.” When we pray to be used by Him, He will bring people into our paths, out of the blue.
