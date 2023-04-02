The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Moses is just about to die. In a few pages, he will climb Mount Nebo to the top of Pisgah and then be buried by the LORD (Deuteronomy 34). I’ve been dreading it for days.

Reading the Bible chronologically this year, the LORD has breathed new life into the old, old stories I have read so many times. Over the last several weeks, I have sojourned with the Israelites as they made their way to the Promised Land. I was with them as they plundered the Egyptians on their way out of town. My heart raced as they ran through the Red Sea on dry ground. (You don’t walk when chariots are after you.) I listened as they complained about no food, no meat, no water and felt Moses’ anger as he struck the rock he wasn’t supposed to. (I would’ve done the same thing.) My heart ached in the Desert of Paran when the people listened to the wrong voices instead of Joshua and Caleb. The journey to the land flowing with milk and honey should have taken only 11 days, yet spanned 40 years.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

