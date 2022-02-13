You may not know this about me, but I have my own personal coffee barista.
When my son comes home to Prestonsburg, he brings his espresso machine complete with frother. He grinds special beans and presses them with precision into the coffee dripper. There is all manner of grinding, pressing and frothing. It’s rather extensive. The counter is filled with many kinds of coffee deliciousness.
While he is here, he makes me as many cappuccinos as I care to drink. My son is excited to whip me up a delightful hot beverage any time I like. Though my love language is not coffee, it makes me feel loved and truly spoiled. Lavished, you might say.
In I John 3:1, John — one of Jesus’ disciples and closest friends — wrote: “See what great love the Father has lavished on us, that we should be called children of God! And that is what we are!”
“Lavish” is not a word we often use. Dictonary.com explains it in this way: “to expend or give in great amounts or without limit”. The Father — God, Himself — HAS lavished us with His love. With His Word. With His presence. If that wasn’t enough, we are called His children! I have been adopted!
Reading at my kitchen table this morning, I was overwhelmed that I DO feel that love. He DOES see me and speaks to me through His alive and active Word. My heart is stirred as verses leap off the page. I can read it every single day. I have my very own copy of the Word of God.
These are the words He has spoken to me and all of His children:
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will hold you up with my righteous right hand” (Isaiah 41:10).
Two chapters later in Isaiah 43:2 He says: “When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned, the flames will not set you ablaze.” (Not “if” but “when.”)
Timothy wrote in 2 Timothy 4:17: “But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me…”
How can I not feel lavished with love after reading these priceless verses?
Right where you are, you may be feeling quite un-lavished. You may feel unseen, unloved, unheard. You are not truly alone. If you have Christ in your heart, you will never ever be on your own. Many times throughout the Bible, God saw, spoke to and provided for men and women who seemed all by themselves. If you are not feeling the closeness of God, spend time reading His Word. Take at least a few minutes every day to talk to Him. He is waiting. He is listening.
Countless times He has seen me — an ordinary girl from Jerry Bottom — has spoken to me and provided for me. His love is for every day and unconditional.
I don’t know about your family tree, but mine goes straight to heaven. I am a child of God!
Knowing I am loved and cherished by the Father gives me a warm fuzzy feeling in my heart … even better than a cappuccino!