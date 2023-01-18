The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

January 6 was the 12th day of Christmas, Three Kings Day, Epiphany and Old Christmas all rolled into one. This special day celebrates the arrival of the wise men in the Christmas story (Matthew 2). I’m glad to have a specific time to appreciate those sages who traveled a great distance to find the newborn king.

The wise men. I picture them this minute in velvety robes with radiant smiles. In my mind’s eye, I see one of them with a white beard.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you