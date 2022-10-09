The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

It was the strangest thing: all of a sudden, she looked older. Much older. Her face was all wrinkly. She saw it every time she looked in the mirror.

And her legs … they had varicose veins! Everywhere. Why, she’d never noticed those. Something strange must have happened during the surgery. She would need to mention it all to her doctor when she went for followup.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you