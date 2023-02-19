The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Do they eat cake in heaven? That’s one of the things I’m pondering today. My mom went to heaven three years ago this morning at 7 a.m. Sometimes my brain spins with what’s going on up there. The term “heaven-iversary” seems appropriate. It was the best day ever for her: the day she had lived and served the Lord for!

I didn’t go to preacher’s wife school nor do I have a seminary degree. I know there will be singing around the throne and there will be a marriage supper, but will there be other celebrations and snacks? Are there cupcakes for birthdays or do they annually recognize arrival dates?

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

