The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Luke 13:10-13 tells a beautiful story of what Jesus can do in someone’s life: “On a Sabbath when Jesus was teaching in one of the synagogues, a woman was there who had been crippled for 18 years. She was bent over and could not straighten up at all. When Jesus saw her, He called her forward and said to her, ‘Woman, you are set free from your infirmity.’ Then He put His hands on her, and immediately she straightened up and praised God.”

I wonder what that woman did after Jesus healed her. She had looked down for 18 years. Did she ever quit looking at the sky? Did she ever stop smiling?

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7

@yahoo.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you