The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Forgetting things is a pet peeve of mine. Oh, it’s not a big deal to me if YOU forget stuff. It’s when I forget stuff that it drives me bonkers.

To help me remember important things, I make lists, carry paper notes, set timers and/or alarms and make notes in my phone. Not typically all at once, but you get my drift.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7

@yahoo.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you