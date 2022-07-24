The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

A few weeks ago, I missed Wednesday night church because I was sick. I had blisters in my throat and a terrible cough.

When my Vietnamese friend heard I was sick, she called to give me advice. My voice squeaked when I answered but she knew it was me. “Swirl honey around in your mouth, and it will help the blisters,” she instructed. Great. I HATE honey. Of course, it would be honey.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

