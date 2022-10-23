This morning I still smelled like smoke. Even after a shower and washing my hair, I could taste it on my breath.
We had an outside fire last night and had some friends over to enjoy it with us. Marshmallows were roasted, s’mores eaten, and coffee sipped as we stared into the flames that danced and hypnotized.
When it was time to come in, we stunk. We piled our smoky clothes in front of the washer so they wouldn’t touch anything else. The only bad thing about having a fire is the after-smell. It always happens.
Except that one time…
Nebuchadnezzar may have been king, but he was not a genius. Daniel 3:1-30 tells us Neb made an image of gold that was 90 feet tall and 9 feet wide.
He summoned all the leaders to come to its dedication.
As they stood before it, the herald loudly proclaimed, “This what you are commanded to do, O peoples, nations, and men of every language: as soon you hear the sound of the horn, flute, zither, lyre, harp, pipes and all kinds of music, you must fall down and worship the image of gold that King Nebuchadnezzar has set up. Whoever does not fall down and worship will immediately be thrown into a blazing furnace.”
When everyone heard the band, it was “commanded” — not suggested — that they stop, drop and worship the image. And they did.
Well, not everyone. There were three Jewish men — Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego — who worshiped only God.
A group of pot stirrers went to the king. Some of his leaders (Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego) were paying no attention to his command, they said. Neb was furious. He summoned them to his presence.
The enraged king gave them one more chance to bow down to the golden statue. They. Would. Not. Though the heat was on, they were as cool as could be.
Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego took a step forward. The Bible doesn’t say it, but I feel like they took a step forward, and answered, “O, Nebuchadnezzar, if we are thrown into the blazing furnace, the God we serve is able to deliver us from it, and He will deliver us from Your Majesty’s hand.”
The three guys continued, “But even if He does not, we want you to know, Your Majesty, that we will not serve your gods or worship the image of gold you have set up.”
Neb was furious, and his attitude changed. He had the furnace heated seven times hotter than ever. Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were tied and thrown into the fire wearing robes, pants, turbans and other clothes.
Then King Neb leaped to his feet in amazement. Instead of three in the fire, he saw four.
He shouted, “Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego, servants of the Most High God, come out! Come here!”
When the guys came out of the furnace, everyone gave them a good look. They saw that the fire had not harmed their bodies, nor was a hair singed. Their robes were not scorched, and there was no smell of fire on them. It got everyone’s attention, including the king’s.
There are so many good things about this exciting story. The fearless stand. The “even if.” The fourth man. This morning I’m marveling that they didn’t smell like smoke!
