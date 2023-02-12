The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

On Sunday mornings, I worship in a warm, cozy sanctuary. I lift my frequently off-key voice in songs of praise. I sing words that tell of chains being gone, of freedom, of God making a way, of His blessings. I sometimes raise my hands, though am more prone to do it at home. I wear bright colors of my choosing.

Two weeks ago, Lee Rust of Forever Freedom Ministries had the opportunity to return to KCIW (KY Correctional Institute for Women) in Louisville. It was her first visit back since COVID (2020). I had the privilege of joining her. For many months, her prayer and heart’s desire had been to break through the restrictions to be able to meet inmates there to study God’s Word. Finally, the fullness of time arrived. We were so excited neither of us slept the night before.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

