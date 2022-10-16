Life had been hard for Miss Slone before the flood. Before July 28, she had been going through chemo for cancer. Due to missing work for her treatments, she was let go at work.
At 3 a.m. on that fateful Thursday morning, she noticed that the floor was brown. Flood water was filling her living room. Alarmed, she grabbed her grandson — asleep on the couch beside her — and hurried out into the darkness to alert her sleeping neighbors. The murky water rose until it hit the yellow line on the road. Miss Slone’s was the only house on her street that was flooded.
When our team from Samaritan’s Purse arrived last week, we saw many boxes piled up outside. Plastic tubs were lined up on her porch beside her refrigerator. Our task was to tear out the walls where the water had been. The team leader measured a good distance over the waterline to ensure that all damaged material would be eliminated. After removing the sheetrock, paneling and insulation, a team member sprayed Shock Wave to keep the scourge of black mold from growing.
I’m not a brute, but I can pull out nails, tear out walls and insulation, and remove trim. I bet you can, too! I can carry garbage and wood to a pile. It doesn’t sound like fancy work, but Samaritan’s Purse can use each of us — any age, any size. Together as a team, we made an impact.
At first glance in Miss Slone’s house, the paneling looked great. It appeared to be dry as a bone, still in good shape. But … on the other side, it was covered in black mold. Still makes my hair stand up. We couldn’t tell from the outside what was going on.
Black mold creeps in after a flood, filing the crevices of a home, clinging to every visible and hidden surface. Everything looks good on the outside; you can’t tell what lies beneath.
We all have a black mold, of sorts, that we have to deal with on a daily basis. It’s called sin. It can creep in if we are not careful. Simon Peter warned, “Be alert, be on your guard. Your enemy the devil prowls around like a roaring lion looking for someone to devour,” I Peter 5:8.
The black mold made me think of Judas. On the outside, he looked like the other disciples. He had walked with Jesus and served with Him. Judas had been there dishing out the bread and fish to the multitudes. (It happened twice.) He had seen the lame walk, the blind see, the dead raised. On the outside, he looked good. He seemed to be a true servant like the others, but on the inside, his heart was black as night. My heart hurts over him, still. How could he have been with Jesus all that time and not truly been changed?
God, in His infinite care, can remove the dark hidden, ugly parts, cleanse us, and instead of Shock Wave, will cover us with a good dose of the Holy Spirit.
Samaritan’s Purse still has more than 100 work orders left to be completed in Breathitt County. They need our help! I hope to work again next Thursday and Friday. Won’t you join me? People like Miss Slone are waiting.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.