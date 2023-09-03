The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

My beloved is a great cook. He stirs up delicious meals on a regular basis. In the kitchen, he is a free spirit adding a dash of this and a pinch of that without measuring a thing. With his Bluetooth speaker connected to his iPhone, he chops, slices and dices to the loud beat of Fleetwood Mac, Casting Crowns, The Eagles and many other artists.

In the kitchen, I am not a free spirit. I like a recipe with exact measurements. I like consistency where the dish turns out the same each time. I’m a pretty good cook but will admit that a few of my creations have had to be thrown in the creek.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

