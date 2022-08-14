The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Israelites were in a bad spot. Water was on one side; Pharoah’s chariots were on the other. They were terrified and cried out to the LORD.

Then in an emotional moment, the Israelites blamed Moses for their predicament. (Why do we always have to blame someone?) “What have you done to us by bringing us out of Egypt?” they complained. “It would have been better for us to serve the Egyptians than to die in the desert!” Exodus 14 gives all the details.

Dawn Reed writes a weekly column for HD Media. She can be contacted at preacherswife7@yahoo.com.

