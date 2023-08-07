DEAR ABBY: My wife and I have been married for 38 years. We were both divorced prior to our marriage. Our marriage is great, and we have demonstrated this to everyone and especially to our boys. We decided early on to not say anything to our children about our prior marriages. The boys are now in their 30s. We raised them with solid values, one school district, long-term home, etc. We have no regrets.
We have been updating our living trust and other legal documents and have come across places that name the prior spouses. We are exploring our options in either removing these mentions, having a family meeting to reveal the information, or writing letters for them to read upon our passing. I think our boys can handle whatever we decide, but we are nervous. What are your thoughts and advice? — NERVOUS DAD IN CALIFORNIA
